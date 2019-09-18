Stereophonics announce Newcastle tour date on the day they release new single Bust This Town
Stereophonics have announced they will be returning to the North East with a new arena tour.
On the day they release new single Bust This Town, the Welsh rockers have announced a Spring 2020 UK arena tour – with a date at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Monday, March 9.
The tour kicks off on February 28 at Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena and will take in London’s O2 on March 6 before culminating in two huge shows at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on March 14 and 15.
Bust This Town is taken from forthcoming album Kind, which will be released on October 25.
Speaking about the new single, Kelly said: “Bust This Town is a song about escapism. Two lovers or friends or whoever you want to interpret them to be, finally find the courage to leave the small town they are stuck in and head on down the road breaking all the rules along the way. It’s the opener of Side 2 of the album, with a four on the floor beat it should be a strong resident in the upcoming tour dates.”
In their lengthy career, Stereophonics have racked up 6 x No.1 albums, 10 x Top 10 albums, 23 x Platinum Sales Awards, 8.5 million albums sold in the UK alone, 5 x BRIT Award nominations and 1 BRIT Award win.
*General sale for the UK tour is 10am on Friday, September 27. Purchase tickets via Gigsandtours, Ticketmaster, Myticket & AXS