Shoppers are invited to stock up for Christmas at the monthly market held in front of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on Marina Way.

It is on Saturday, December 18, from 9.30am to 3pm and is set to feature a host of gift shopping stalls, festive cheer and more.

Customers will be able to pick up fresh produce, bakes and cakes, cheeses, hand made products, gifts, and holistics.

Hartlepool Maritime Market.

It also attracts a number of hot food stands and sellers.

The market, run by Events2gogo, is held at the museum site on the last Saturday of the month.

It has been brought forward by a week this month in time for Christmas.

The event has grown in popularity this year since returning to Jackson Dock after lockdown earlier in the year.

It has been a regular event in town since its launch two years ago.

