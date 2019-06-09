The Rifles Regiment are holding a family fun day in Durham to show off their skills.

The Rifles Regiment are taking over Palace Green, next to Durham Cathedral between 1-6pm on June 15 with free activities for all of the family running throughout the day.

Army recruitment

There will be a number of interactive stands including sample exercises from the new Army Physical Employment Standards, climbing walls, command tasks, recruitment stands, equipment stands, protected mobility vehicles and the Durham Light Infantry Collection are providing a display of historic documents, pictures and memorabilia.

Free parking is available at Durham County Hall. Please contact 01388 660061 for more information or find 8 RIFLES on twitter for updates in the lead up to the event.