Tickets on sale as popular children's book is set to hit the North East stage next week
A lively children’s show is set to leap onto the local stage.
Join Frog, Dog and Cat live on stage in Oi Frog & Friends! at the Billingham Forum Theatre on October 22 & 23, 2019.
Kenny Wax Family Entertainment presents the premiere of Oi Frog & Friends! the stage show which brings together Kes Gray and Jim Field’s bestselling and award-winning picture books Oi Frog!, Oi Dog! and Oi Cat! published by the Hachette Children’s Group and turned into one musical production.
Hailed as one of the bestselling picture book series of the decade, with more than 900,000 copies sold to date and growing, Oi Frog & Friends! is created for the stage by Emma Earle, Zoe Squire, Luke Bateman and Richy Hughes.
Author Kes said: “Just when we thought we knew where we were heading, Oi takes a leap in an entirely new direction.
“Working with Kenny and his outstanding creative team is a dream come true. Jim and I have already booked our front row seats and can’t wait to see where this new adventure will take us.”
The play features songs, puppets, laughs and rhymes and is aimed at families with children aged 3+
*Oi Frog & Friends! previews at the Forum Theatre, Billingham, on Tuesday, October, 22 at 1.30pm and Wednesday, October 23 at 10.30am and 1.30pm. Tickets are now on sale from forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk or telephone the Box Office on 01642 552663. All seats £12 or schools price available.