1. On Your Feet, until October 5
On Your Feet is at Sunderland Empire until October 5. The musical is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom and features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On
Your Feet, Don’t Want To Lose You and 1-2-3. Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music.
Photo: On Your Feet
2. Annie, Sunderland Empire, October 7-12
Annie starring Lesley Joseph is heading to Sunderland Empire from October 7-12. Lesley Joseph returns to the role of Miss Hannigan and is joined on stage by Alex Bourne as Oliver Warbucks, Richard Meek as Rooster, Jenny Gayner as Lily and Carolyn Maitland as Grace Farrell. Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.
Photo: Annie
3. Houghton Feast, October 4-13
The historic Houghton Feast takes place from this weekend with a packed programme of music, arts, sports, entertainment and community events/activities. This year's festival will be launched with a spectacular community show in the Broadway from 7pm on October 4. Colourful flags made by local school children will decorate the arena as Houghton Pipe Band, Zazz dancers, Houghton Area Youth Brass Band, The new Houghton Feast Childrens choir and the winner of the Voice of Houghton-le-Spring 2019 singing contest entertain the crowds. At the conclusion of the outdoor show, the Houghton Feast illuminations will be switched on by The Right Worshipful, The Mayor of Sunderland Councillor David Snowdon.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Women: a Cartography, Arts Centre Washington, until October 26
Two artists who underwent major surgery have magnified and interpreted images of their cells to create a thought-provoking exhibition which merges art with science. Following in the footsteps of the hugely-successful Da Vinci exhibition in Sunderland and his ground-breaking anatomical drawings, Rachel Cochrane and Maggie Hickman Smith worked closely with pathology labs at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead, and University Hospital of North Tees, Stockton for their Women: a Cartography exhibition. The display, which is on show at Arts Centre Washington, is a mixed media exhibition of creative work inspired by the cellular pathology specimens from the hysterectomy and double mastectomy of Rachel and Maggie and is aimed at opening up discussions about women’s health.
Photo: Frank Reid
