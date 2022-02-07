What's happening over half term at Hartlepool’s National Museum of the Royal Navy
Budding young mariners are being invited to learn about the history of seafaring over this month’s half-term holiday.
Hartlepool’s National Museum of the Royal Navy is organising a series of events aimed at getting youngsters some “hands on” history lessons while learning some traditional onboard skills.
The events will take in HMS Trincomalee and the museum’s waterside setting of an 18th Century seaport and will include a deep-sea brick hunt and a play park situated in the quayside right next to the historic vessel.
The HMS Trincomalee Brick Trail and the quayside Getting Hands On events both run from Saturday, February 19, to Sunday, February 27.
A spokesman for the museum said: “When you step onboard HMS Trincomalee you’ll find marine themed characters lurking around the decks of the ship.
“Those who can find them all during the trip can claim a treat at the end.”
Both activities are free to all valid ticket holders.
Tickets are available at www.nmrn.org.uk/our-museum/hartlepool