Win tickets to Hartlepool Comic Con featuring Harry Potter star
Comic Con is heading to Hartlepool Borough Hall – and we’re giving away a family ticket for the event.
On Sunday, November 3, from 11am to 4pm, Unleashed Events will host the event for all the family and we’ve teamed up with the organisers to give away a family ticket which admits two adults and two children.
The Hartlepool Unleashed event will feature special guests Jamie Waylett and Clem So.
Jamie played Vincent Crabbe who, alongside Gregory Goyle, were rarely seen without their ringleader, Draco Malfoy, in the Harry Potter movies.
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to run alongside a full-size X-Wing on a Resistance base in Star Wars? Or standing beside Rocket and Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy? Or chasing Doctor Who? Guest Clem knows exactly how it feels and will be chatting about his experiences on the sets.
The day will also include photo opportunities with super heroes such as Iron Man while Gorywoodfx will be available to provide some temporary special effects make-up. Other highlights include a VR gaming area and a 3D printer.
Celeste St Clair, a local entertainer, will be opening the event while Becky Courtney, aka wrestler Freya the Manager, will be hosting.
Becky said: “The events are so inclusive which means you see costumes and people from all over and up and down the country. No two events are the same and you know you’re going to have fun regardless. They just keep getting better.”
There will be cosplay competitions with prizes for those who like to come along in character. To top it off, there will be geek-style traders selling toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming and more.
For those who turn up dressed as the Joker on the day at exactly 10.45am they will get free admission.
*For information visit https://www.unleashedtickets.co.uk and for tickets, priced £6, just pay on the door from 11am.
Win
To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to the Comic Con, answer this question: Which hit film franchise does Jamie Waylett appear in? Email your answer to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by 9am on October 25.