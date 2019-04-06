Ant returns to TV as new series of Britain's Got Talent gets underway

Ant McPartlin is reunited with his Britain's Got Talent family as the new series of the ITV show gets under way.

The TV star took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in March last year, and his presenting partner Declan Donnelly hosted the live Britain's Got Talent shows alone.

However, the duo are back together in the 13th series of the talent show, which starts on ITV tonight.

This year's judging panel once again comprises David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, who have said they are thrilled to have McPartlin back.

"It's been like getting the family back together, it just feels normal," Dixon said.



A new crop of hopefuls will be showing off their talents in a bid to win £250,000 and the opportunity to take to the stage at the Royal Variety Performance.

Among the 2019 contestants are "an unusual harpist, a mind-reading dog and one of the most dangerous acts to date".

Donnelly and McPartlin have said that even after so many series, they were still surprised by some of the auditions.

"On more than one occasion this year we've both looked at each other and been like, 'Even after 13 series we've never seen that before'," said Donnelly.

*Britain's Got Talent starts tonight at 7.15pm on ITV. It is followed by Britain's Got More Talent at 8.35pm on ITV2.