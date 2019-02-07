Baptise,Traitors and Shetland are in the pick of our five best TV shows this week

No need to go out with these great programmes on the telly, from Saturday February 16.

Baptiste, Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

Six-part drama from the creators of The Missing, starring Tchéky Karyo as stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste. Baptiste is trying his best to enjoy retired life with his family in Amsterdam, but when he is asked to assist with a missing person’s case, he can’t refuse.

Traitors, Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm

Traitors is the dangerous, enthralling story of Feef Symonds, who is seduced by a rogue American agent into spying on her own country. Her task: to uncover Russian infiltration in the heart of the British Government. Starring Emma Appleton and Keeley Hawes.

Shetland, Tuesday, BBC One, 9pm

There’s a horrifying discovery at the Hayes house that changes the course of the investigation, when Carla and Prentice Hayes are found murdered in a violent knife attack. Their son Jamie Hayes is missing, initially leading the team to speculate that he could be responsible.

Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, Channel 4, Friday, 8pm

Jamie and Jimmy welcome comedian Russell Howard to their cafe. Russell’s favourite meal of all time is a Thai-fusion curry he tasted in Sydney on his first tour. No longer on the restaurant’s menu, the boys have tracked down the chef who created the dish and got his original recipe.

Martin Clunes Islands of America, ITV, Tuesday, 9pm

The colourful Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, America’s third largest island, and the only one where Spanish is the main language, is Martin’s next stop on his island odyssey. In 2017, Hurricane Maria caused the worst disaster in the island’s history. Martin visits one year on.

Russell Howard guests on Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast