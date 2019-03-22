Gift card to be won in kids’ Disney Dumbo poster competition

Disney fans throughout Hartlepool are being encouraged to put their creativity to the test and design a poster for one of the year’s most hotly anticipated movies.

Vue is giving children the chance to design a poster for Dumbo, which is released on Friday, March 29.

The live-action remake of the Disney classic is about a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughing stock, until it is discovered that he can fly.

The new version of the film stars Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito.

The winners of the competition will receive a £50 gift card for Vue Hartlepool and will also have the chance to have their artwork displayed in their local Vue.

To enter visit www.facebook.com/VueCinemas for more information. The competition is open until Friday, April 5.

Dumbo will be screened in Vue Hartlepool from Friday 29 March. Tickets can be booked at www.myvue.com