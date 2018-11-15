I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here is back with Holly and Dec! PLUS Meet the new campmates on video!

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! From Sunday, ITV, 9pm

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is back, which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand-new cast of celebrities to head down under and battle it out in TV’s toughest entertainment challenge.

Leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind, our celebrity campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian jungle, with a whole host of new nasty surprises created just for them.

The ten celebrities heading into the jungle for the new series are:

Football manager Harry Redknapp; Corrie star Sair Khan; TV presenter Nick Knowles; singer Fleur East; popstar James McVey; TV’s ‘The Governess’ Anne Hegerty; Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer; comedy actor Emily Atack; actor and entertainer John Barrowman MBE; EastEnders star Rita Simons.

Last year’s highlights included ‘Strawberry-Gate’ courtesy of Amir Khan, “He’s a very small man” Dennis Wise, Stanley Johnson’s musings and fearless Georgia “Toff” Toffolo being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

This year’s campmates will find themselves cut off from the outside world and praying the public doesn’t send them straight into a dreaded Bushtucker Trial.

Who will be crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle? Find out in a few weeks’ time!

Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby will present all the big stories live from the Jungle every night. And remember – I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp is back every night on ITV2 directly after the ITV show.