The Lego Movie 2, The Favourite and Can You Ever Forgive Me? - here's five of the hottest films in cinema now

Here's our pick of five of the best films in cinemas now.

The Lego Movie 2 (U)

It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. Wiith the voices of Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15)

When Lee is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. Starring Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)

As Hiccup fulfils his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. The third time’s a bittersweet, crowd-pleasing charm for the adventures.

Glass (15)

M Night Shyamalan gives us the third film in his story of troubled superheroes and supervillains, which started with Unbreakable and continued with Split. Starring James McAvoy, Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis.

The Favourite (15)

It’s early 18th century andEngland is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead.