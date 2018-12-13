These are the best shows to watch on TV this Christmas and New Year

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's selections on what to watch during the festive period.

Call The Midwife, Christmas Day, BBC One, 7.45pm

As Poplar prepares for Christmas, the nuns travel to the Mother House to elect a new mother superior.

Sister Julienne is the obvious replacement, and must face this possibility as her future at Nonnatus House hangs in the balance. As they get ready to leave, sister Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) an indefatigable sister from their order, arrives unexpectedly with her hands full with four Chinese orphans en route to the children’s home at the Mother House.

Touched by the plight of the children at the home, the Nonnatus family and two new nuns, sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) and sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) come together to give them a Christmas Nativity that they will remember.

Back in Poplar, Trixie returns from Portofino refreshed and with her troubles well and truly behind her, while Valerie leads the baby ballet Christmas performance.

Les Misrables stars Lily Collins (pictured) and Dominic West.

The ABC Murders, Boxing Day, BBC One, 9pm

This Christmas, don’t miss the next instalment in the collection of Agatha Christie stories adapted for the BBC – The ABC Murders.

Bafta-nominated writer Sarah Phelps returns to explore the 20th Century through Christie’s work in this adaptation of the classic 1936 title.

John Malkovich leads the cast as Hercule Poirot alongside Rupert Grint, as Inspector Crome, Andrew Buchan, as Franklin Clarke, and Tara Fitzgerald, as Lady Hermione Clarke.

Luther is back on BBC One this Christmas.

It’s 1933 and a killer travels the length and breadth of Britain via the railway network. The killer uses the alias ABC, and strikes in a methodical pattern, leaving a copy of the ABC railway guide at the scene of each of murder.

As Poirot attempts to investigate, he is thwarted on every front. If he is to match his most cunning nemesis, everything about him will be called into question: his authority, his integrity, his identity.

Malkovich has promised a very different take on Poirot from what we have seen before. Part one of three.

The Queen And I, Christmas Eve, Sky One & NOW TV, 6pm

The Queen and I.

Where would the Royal Family be without the riches, the famous friends and the reverence of the Great British public?

Probably somewhere like Hellebore Close, an everyday street in northern England that’s home to the kind of neighbours you won’t see over the fence at Buck House. In this one-off Sky original production, based on the novel by Sue Townsend, this is exactly where Her Majesty and co end up.

And it’s going to take a bit of getting used to. Power-mad Prime Minister Jack Barker (David Walliams) has rendered the royals royally redundant and the Queen (Samantha Bond) and her family are suddenly forced to choose between heating or food.

The ‘Hell Close’ locals don’t exactly roll the red carpet out, either, but the new neighbours prove to be unlikely allies.

William and Harry turn into tiny tearaways, the Queen Mum (Julia McKenzie) starts fibbing about her gambling habit, the Queen’s daughter Anne (Amanda Abbington) makes an unexpected love match and the Prince of Wales is sentenced to a stint at Her Majesty’s pleasure…

Also, Christmas Day at 3.15pm.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is on ITV.

The Midnight Gang, Boxing Day, BBC One, 7.30pm

When the clock strikes midnight most children are fast asleep - but for the Midnight Gang the journey is just beginning.

Based on the original book by David Walliams, The Midnight Gang tells the tale of a young boy called Tom, who finds himself in the children’s ward at Lord Funt Hospital after being hit on the head by a cricket ball. At the hospital, he meets a scary porter, the kid-hating matron and newly-qualified, and slightly nervous Dr Luppers.

Once Tom is moved to the children’s ward, he discovers The Midnight Gang, a secret gang of children who go on midnight adventures in the hospital making dreams come true.

When Tom’s wicked headmaster turns up at the hospital to take him back to his boarding school, Tom must find a way to stay in the hospital to fulfil one final adventure for The Midnight Gang.

Porter is played by Alan Davies, Matron is played by Haydn Gwynne, Dr Luppers is played by Amit Shah, the headmaster is played by David Walliams, and Sir Quentin is played by Mark Heap.

Other Christmas highlights:

Watership Down, Saturday December 22 & 23, BBC One, 7pm & 7.20pm

This tale of adventure, courage and survival follows a band of rabbits as they flee the certain destruction of their home, led by stout-hearted brothers Hazel (James McAvoy) and Fiver (Nicholas Hoult).

Watership Down also features the vocal talents of John Boyega as Bigwig and Olivia Colman, as Strawberry, and Sir Ben Kingsley as General Woundwortand.

Les Misérables, Sunday, December 30, BBC One, 9pm

Non-musical adaptation from the pen of Andrew Davies. It’s 1815 and war-torn France has been defeated at the battle of Waterloo. Convict Jean Valjean (Dominic West, pictured above) is nearing the end of his sentence in Toulon after serving 19 years for a petty crime and is released by the ambitious prison guard Javert (David Oyelowo).

Convinced he will reoffend, Javert forms a deep personal hatred of Valjean. Meanwhile, in Paris, beautiful young seamstress Fantine (Lily Collins) meets the charming Felix (Johnny Flynn) whilst out dancing with friends. But will her naivety be her undoing?

Luther, New Year’s Day BBC One, 9pm

A new spate of nightmarish murders brings DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) to once again face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London. Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection.

The Great Christmas Bake Off, Christmas Day, Channel 4, 8pm

Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back in the tent for their traditional Christmas get-together. Also invited to the celebrations are Liam and Flo from 2017, and Jane and Andrew from 2016, back and ready to do battle in the festive fight for the title of Christmas Star Baker.

They’re joined by rockers The Darkness, who perform their smash hit Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End).

Torvill & Dean, Christmas Day, ITV, 9pm

Starring Will Tudor (Game Of Thrones, Humans) and Poppy Lee Friar (Ackley Bridge, In The Club) as the iconic leads, ITV’s one-off feature-length film explores Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s early years.

The Nottingham-based biopic opens in 1968, showing Jayne and Chris as children in their respective family homes, exploring how the pair were individually introduced to ice skating.

Doctor Who, New Year's Day, BBC One, 7pm

As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring from across the centuries of Earth’s history.

As the Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz return home, will they be able to overcome the threat to planet Earth? Hour-long special for all the family.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? New Year’s Day, ITV, 9pm

A new series of nightly shows returns with host Jeremy Clarkson.

Over the next six nights, contestants will have the opportunity to answer 15 questions to win £1,000,000.