TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

There will never be enough time to watch everything - so here's a judicious pick of the interweb stuff. From Saturday June 2.

BBC iPlayer: Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale

John and Kayleigh were not in a good place the last time we saw them, but what happened next? Finally we get to find out in the last-ever episode of the award-winning series. Catch it now before you get spolied by that pesky internet or your friends and family...

BBC Three: Ugly Me: My Life With Body Dysmorphia

A new BBC Three documentary follows Liane, a 29-year-old woman who suffers from Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), a condition which causes you to believe you are horrifically ugly. It’s estimated that one in 50 people in the UK have BDD, many of whom are undiagnosed.

Sky Box Sets: The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 1

Based on the 1985 Booker Prize-nominated novel by Margaret Atwood, this BAFTA and Emmy® award-winning dystopian drama takes place in the aftermath of a second American civil war, where many women have been left unable to have children by nuclear toxicity.

Prime Video: Journey 2- The Mysterious Island

The new journey begins when young adventurer Sean receives a coded distress signal from a mysterious island where no island should exist - a place of strange life forms, mountains of gold, deadly volcanoes, and more than one astonishing secret. Starring Dwayne Johnson.

Netflix: Alex Strangelove

Daniel Doheny heads the cast of this charming romantic comedy, which has been co-produced by Ben Stiller. Alex is a nerdy, straight-A high school student, but is hugely popular with his peers, having been elected his class president. He also manages to win the heart of Claire, a beautiful new student; he hopes she can help him to lose his virginity.

Sky Cinema: IT (2017, Sky 15)

Stephen King’s 1986 novel gets the big-screen treatment. Bill Skarsgard (Hemlock Grove) takes over from star of the 90s TV mini-series Tim Curry as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the malevolent, shape-shifting demon who drags little Georgie Denbrough into the sewers of Derry, Maine - an act which prompts guilt-ridden older brother Bill (Midnight Special’s Jaeden Lieberher) to go looking for answers.

Joining him on his brave, Stand by Me-style quest is a ragtag bunch of bulled outsiders including wisecracking loudmouth Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things) and lone girl of the group Bev Marsh (the excellent Sophia Lillis). Also on demand from Friday.

