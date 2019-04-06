Victoria's Jenna Coleman: How Mumford & Sons help me prepare for my birth scenes

Victoria star Jenna Coleman has said Mumford & Sons help her prepare for labour scenes in the ITV drama.

The monarch has had seven of her nine children so far in the hit ITV series - parts of which were filmed in Hartlepool.



Film crews in the town recording for Victoria.

Coleman has previously said that watching documentary One Born Every Minute helped with her childbirth scenes, but that she is "running out of noises".

She told The Jonathan Ross Show: "I've just given birth to the seventh child now. And there is still no pain relief (in the era the show is set). I think I sounded like a sheep."

She adds: "On set, I have got into the habit of listening to Mumford & Sons during the birth scenes.

"I think there is something about the banjo, something about the adrenaline."

The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool has been used as a location for the period drama's filming on more than one occasion.

Last summer, Coleman shared some pictures on her Instagram story of the HMS Trincomalee while filming took place in town for the third series of the show, which began last month.

It is not yet known whether drama bosses will recast her role in the period drama when Queen Victoria gets older.

"There are conversations happening about jowls and how realistic we can go with jowls ... I don't know yet," added Coleman.

Hartlepool has also been used for filming of other programmes, including Inspector George Gently and Vera.

*The current series of Victoria returned to ITV on March 24 and will continue tomorrow.