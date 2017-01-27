Beeline coaches and going to The Gatsby

If football wasn’t your thing in 1978, there was plenty more to do in Hartlepool while Pools were making headlines in the FA Cup.

Live wrestling was a big attraction at the Borough Hall with 25-stone Danny Lynch up against the 23-stone Klondyke Jake. Battle of the giants, they called it.

Violent Breed was the film at the Fairworld Hartlepool and The Deep was the big hit at the Odeon.

The Gemini nightclub was closed for renovations but Twins was open - or you might want to heads to Club Carlton in Surtees Street, or to The Gatsby on The Front at Seaton Carew.

Television highlights, on the day Pools beat Palace, included The Two Ronnies, Starsky and Hutch and Dr Who on BBC1.

Celebrity Squares, the Man From Atlantis, Sale of the Century and The Family were all on Tyne Tees.

In Peterlee, Malcolm Davidson, 14, was powering to a win in the inter-schools cross country championship.

And work to demolish St Joseph’s Convent in Hartlepool was under way. The site was being prepared for the development of flats for the elderly.

Days later, the Beeline travel company was making plans to lay on special coaches to take Pools fans to Ipswich for the FA Cup fourth round tie, for a fare of £4.55.

