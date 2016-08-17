Sport

Search
Sport
Barnsley assistant coach, Tommy Wright, while working at Chesterfield.

Barnsley suspend son of Sunderland star after Telegraph allegations

Sunderland AFC 3

Analysis: Pools deserved more against Luton – and they’ll get it, given time

Hartlepool United 2

Craig Hignett feels Hartlepool United were robbed by poor refereeing decisions yet again

Hartlepool United 5

Hartlepool United 1 Luton Town 1: Match report, Thomas goal not enough for 10-man Pools

Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United v Luton Town team news: Liam Donnelly switches to centre-back

Hartlepool United
CTA
Dwight Gayle

Rafa Benitez tells of his ‘pride’ after Newcastle’s dramatic late win over Norwich

Newcastle United
Sam Allardyce

'Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that,' says shamed former England boss Sam Allardyce

Sunderland AFC 19
Barnsley assistant coach, Tommy Wright, while working at Chesterfield.

Barnsley suspend son of Sunderland star after Telegraph allegations

Sunderland AFC 3

Analysis: Pools deserved more against Luton – and they’ll get it, given time

Hartlepool United 2
Nicky Featherstone.

Craig Hignett feels Hartlepool United were robbed by poor refereeing decisions yet again

Hartlepool United 5

Freddy Kiwitt-Anth Hardy title eliminator off after Hartlepool boxer’s eye trouble

Boxing
Boxer Anth Hardy working out in the gym with coach Peter Cope. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool, Horden boxer Anth Hardy to add spite to his punch against Freddy Kiwitt

Boxing
Boxing trainer Neil Fannan (centre) with brothers Daniel and Peter Cope (right)

Daniel Cope can’t wait for big revenge mission in Northern Area title bout

Boxing
Great Britain's Savannah Marshall (right) suffers defeats to Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn during the Women's middle 75 kg Quarter Final on the twelfth day of the Rio Olympics Games, Brazil. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2016. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Boxer Savannah Marshall still a champion in the eyes of Hartlepool

News 2

Stokes the hero as Durham clinch top-flight survival

Cricket
Paul Coughlin

Sunderland prospect signs new deal

Cricket
Durham batsman Scott Borthwick in action for Durham against Surrey at the Emirates Riverside today. Picture by FRANK REID

Cricket: Scott Borthwick to leave Durham for Surrey

Cricket
Ben Stokes hits out against Hampshire earlier this season

Ben Stokes signs one-year contract extension at Durham

Cricket
Hartlepool bowler Lewis Stabler bowls to Seaton batsman Usman Arshad at Park Drive earlier this season

Hartlepool face Seaton Carew in cricket derby

Cricket

Billingham Stars lose opening Northern Cup match in overtime against Solway Sharks

More Sport
Hartlepool Rugby team boss John Bickerstaff and Hart Biologicals sponsor Alby Pattison

Hartlepool face Australia, New Zealand teams at Bangkok International Rugby Sevens

More Sport

Billingham Stars defeat Blackburn Hawks in league clash

More Sport