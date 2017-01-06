Canny memories of the Clanny ‘back in the day’

You could not miss this striking Hartlepool pub which stood out in the town centre.

But 26,000 Hartlepool Mail readers certainly do miss The Clansman and reckoned they had some great nights in there.

Yea... Upstairs and downstairs. And use to work as a cleaner on a.Morning..!! The Manager and his wife lived in a flat on the roof.!!! Kathleen Verrall

That’s how many people spotted our posting of this archive photograph on social media.

And when we asked for your memories of ‘The Clanny’ you had some fantastic responses.

One reader, Chris Lavender, was a barman there and reckoned he worked with the best manager you could ever ask for in Darren Lowery.

Rosalind Flush said: “We went in there every Friday and Saturday before going to Rovers Quoits Club.”

Anthony Stephenson said: “Some great nights had in there” while Dot Page said: “Worked and drunk there, my boss was Dave Pounder.”

Beverley McKenna and Jayne Neesam were two more people who worked there, while Alison Rowbotham described them as: “The good old days.”

Garry Laffin commented: “Many a good Saturday afternoon in there and closed at 3 o’clock.”

The story attracted more than 200 comments and 40 shares. Others to share their memories included:

Chris Brightman, who said: “Malone’s upstairs, we practically lived there lolol.”

Catherine Oliver: “Good times back in the day x.”

Frank Campbell: “Friday nights, green sides, blackies,Stranton, Clanny then wherever.”

Dennis Halliday: “Blast from the past.”

Valerie Paton: “Good time n gud memories every Friday nite x.”

Yvonne Lord: “Yes, used to make sure u wer there for last orders brill place.”

Julie Knight: “Aw yes, some great nights in Clansman.”

Gillian Morrow: “Yes....loads of good nights in there.”

Sally Davis: “I worked in there!!!”

Will Curry: “Lunchtimes when I went to college there in the 70s.”

