Doesn’t matter if it’s pancakes, egg and spoon or rafts - you just love a good race

We are a sporty lot in Hartlepool and Teesside and here’s a few reminders of readers getting into the thick of the action.

Can you spot yourself in our 1987 photograph of a “Hoop Race” in Hartlepool? Get in touch if you can.

Under 5s ready to have a go at the egg and spoon race.

From 21 years ago, we’ve found this picture of the under fives egg and spoon race at the British Steel fun day. Are you in the picture?

Or maybe you were tossing a pancake in the annual race in Hartlepool. This photo was taken in 1990 near Top Man and WH Smith.

Lastly, who remembers the Hartlepool Harbour Fete Raft Race? Here is a photo from the 1983 event, showing crowds of thousands watching the action on the water.

If you recall any of these scenes, get in touch and tell us more. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

