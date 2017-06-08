Fun in the sun at Hartlepool Show

The current weather may not be the best advert for summer.

So here’s a look back to the 1990s and Hartlepool Show, which was a tradition of Hartlepool in past summertimes.

One from 1995 shows Alison Dee, Libby Bloom and Lucy Whitehouse having fun with their canine entries in the ‘Happiest Dog Contest’.

Another from that year illustrates representatives of Hartlepool Flying Club showing off their models to local youngsters. Are you pictured?

A third shows lots of youngsters looking enthralled as they watch a live show. Can you spot your face in the crowd?

Lastly, and also from 1995, are you one of the people pictured having slippery fun on the obstacle course.

