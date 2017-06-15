Let’s raise a toast to some Cameron’s Brewery memories

Let’s raise a toast to these memories of times gone by at Cameron’s Brewery in Hartlepool.

We have photographs from the 1980s and 1990s and we are wondering who can tell us more about them.

Who remembers the cooper’s apprentice ceremony and can explain more of its background?

Another of our shots shows girls from the Tees Sailing Club joining in with the annual barrel push in 1988? Do you know anyone in the picture.

From the same year, brewery staff are pictured in fancy dress joining in with the push. Can you identify them? And lastly, who can tell us more about this 1987 shot of Cameron’s staff celebrating an awards win for one of their beers?

To shed any light on these photos, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

A Cameron's tradition for apprentices.