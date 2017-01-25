The day the Tall Ships dream became real for Hartlepool

We all remember that fantastic weekend when around a million people came to Hartlepool for The Tall Ships races.

But who recalls the day before the event officially kicked off?

A tall ship arrives in port.

The day when dozens of majestic ships sailed into port to get ready for the spectacular event ahead. The day that it all came true and years of preparation had paid off.

Thousands of you packed the dockside to welcome the international visitors and you were not disappointed.

Were you there when the fantastic Russian giant Mir was spotted off the North East coast, with its gleaming white sails spotted shimmering offshore on a hazy August day.

Were you one of the thousands who turned up to watch the tugs lead in the giants of the sea.

We’re taking a trip down Memory Lane to ask what your highlight was of that remarkable day.

Perhaps it was the sailors on board the Dewaruci who sang “Hartlepool in our hearts” as they arrived in port, and immediately endeared themselves to townsfolk.

Or maybe it was that first look round the huge Tall Ships village with its concession stands.

Perhaps you prefer to remember some of the official Tall Ships weekend, such as the crew parade when the sound of drums and pipes rang out across Hartlepool – the day when the whole of Marina Way was packed with visitors to welcome the international visitors.

Seven years have passed since we hosted what was possibly the biggest event in Hartlepool’s history.

But what was your favourite memory, and would you do it all over again?

Tell us more. Email your memories to chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk