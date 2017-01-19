Who got drenched for charity in the Ice Bucket Challenge?

It was extremely chilly and very worthy.

Hundreds of thousands of you did it, including lots of Hartlepool people.

Getting drenched at Rossmere Primary School.

We’re talking about the Ice Bucket Challenge which went viral on social media in 2014.

Here are teams of people from Fieldview care home, Rossmere Primary School, Tesco Extra staff in Burn Road, and Westview Lodge Care Home all getting involved.

Are you pictured getting drenched for a deserving cause?

The Ice Bucket Challenge involved a bucket of ice and water being dumped on your head, mostly to promote awareness of motor neurone disease.

Taking a soaking are the Tesco Extra staff Burn Road team.

Get in touch and tell us how your challenge went. Did it all go smoothly and how much did you raise?

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk