BA to launch non-stop flights to the Seychelles

British Airways is to launch the UK's only non-stop flights to the Seychelles.

Holidaymakers will be able to fly direct from London Heathrow to the luxury destination from March 24 next year, the carrier announced.

UK travellers have previously been forced to take connecting flights.

The Seychelles consists of 115 islands scattered in the Indian Ocean, and is popular with honeymooners and sun worshippers.

BA will operate two flights per week from March to October using its newest fleet of aircraft, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The airline's director of network and alliances, Sean Doyle, said: "The Seychelles is one of the most beautiful places on Earth and we're delighted to be adding this collection of islands to our extensive route network.

"Customers can now get into holiday mode even earlier with British Airways' direct flights from London taking 10 hours, instead of over 13 hours with a connection in the Middle East.

"As one of the leading luxury holiday destinations, the Seychelles offers customers a wide range of accommodation and activities in stunning natural surroundings."

Return fares will start from £699 and are now available to book.

BA has launched more than 30 new routes this year, including direct flights to New Orleans from Heathrow and Fort Lauderdale and Oakland from Gatwick.

The airline recently announced a multi-million pound investment plan, including improving premium cabins and lounges, and offering wi-fi on all flights over the next two years.