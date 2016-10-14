Bag a bargain with 2-4-1 cruise offer for North East passengers

Fancy going Dutch this Christmas?

DFDS are running a 2-4-1 offer on their Newcastle to Amsterdam mini cruise until December 28 giving passengers the chance to go Dutch.

With a dedicated exhibition to the life of Marilyn Monroe, a Storytelling Festival, Amsterdam Art Weekend, Amsterdam Light Festival and the renowned Christmas Markets all taking place over the next couple of months, visitors will not be short of things to do in this vibrant city.

The DFDS mini cruise gives holidaymakers the opportunity to enjoy two nights on board the cruise ferry, travelling from Newcastle to Amsterdam, with free transfers to and from the Dutch capital.

