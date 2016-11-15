Win: A new look with Hooker & Young salon + £50 of haircare products

Fancy turning heads with a new look this Christmas?

We’ve teamed up with North East hairdressing chain Hooker & Young to give away a cut and blow dry, worth £50, with Michael Veitch at its Wynyard salon.

To help you maintain your new hair, we’re also giving away £50 worth of Schwarzkopf Professional products.

Hooker & Young will find out later this month if it’s been awarded one of the highest accolades in the hairdressing industry.

On November 28 the cream of the salon world will gather in London for Hairdressers Journal International’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Jonathan Turner of Hooker & Young in Jesmond is one of just six finalists for North Eastern Hairdresser of the Year 2016 for the second year in a row.

The overall winner for this hotly-contested category will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel, a J W Marriott Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

Meanwhile, Gary Hooker and Michael Young, who now have five salons in the region in Jesmond, Wynyard, Darlington, Ponteland and Gosforth, are up for British Hairdresser of the Year.

To be in with a chance of winning a new look, answer this question: how many Hooker & Young salons are there in the North East. Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk.

Closing date: November 28.