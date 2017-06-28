Abigail delighted with Royal example on language lessons

The owner of a Hartlepool business has praised royalty for teaching the newest members of the family to learn a foreign language.

Abigail Curtis, who runs Lingotot Teesside classes for pre-school and primary school aged children in Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Middlesbrough, is delighted Prince George can already count to ten in Spanish and little sister Charlotte is also learning the language.

Lingotot teaches 10,000 children aged 0-11 each week to speak a range of modern foreign languages including French, Spanish, German, Arabic and Mandarin.

Abigail said: “I am delighted to hear that the young royals are learning a second language with the help of Kate and the children’s Spanish nanny.

“Research suggests that children who know two languages can gain an academic advantage over those who speak only one. Linguist experts say that between birth and five years of age, the human brain is hard-wired for learning multiple languages and after this age it becomes much harder.

“At Lingotot we understand that not everyone has the resources to hire a nanny, and in our lessons we teach the parents too, giving them top tips on how to use the language at home every day. We share our multilingual songs, stories and games with the whole family.”

Abigail started Lingotots Teesside when she wanted somewhere to teach her children Patrick, eight, and Matthew, five, in foreign languages.