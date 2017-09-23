Beers by Hartlepool brewery to feature on special advent calendar

Hartlepool brewery Camerons is to have three of its drinks feature in a special beer advent calendar this Chrismtas.

The brewer will have its Strongarm, Tontine and limited edition tea beer ‘Sleeping BrewTea’ feature in a calendar with retailer Costco.

Carli McNaught brewing the Sleeping BrewTea.

Like the traditional chocolate advent calendars, the beer version includes 24 different beers from UK brewers for drinkers to enjoy each day on the run up to Christmas.

Both Strongarm and Tontine form part of the brewer’s permanent bottled beer portfolio.

Sleeping BrewTea is being produced as a limited edition run following successful guest cask listings in 2016 and 2017.

The tea beer is a pale ale infused with ‘Sleeping Beauty’ green tea which has hints of raspberry and rose to give a distinctive fruity flavour.

Camerons Brewery's Sleeping BrewTea which is to feature in a beer advent calendar.

Yousef Doubooni, head of marketing at Camerons, said: “This is the first time our beers will have featured with the company and we just love the idea of the advent calendar approach.

“We are sure these will prove popular with customers on the run up to Christmas.

“It is great to see our Strongarm and Tontine beers feature in both and we are very excited that Costco chose to include our Sleeping BrewTea tea infused pale ale.

“This beer has been really well received since we created it with Carli McNaught from the Tea House in Middlesbrough and we are delighted that so many people will get the chance to taste this very unique beer.

Tontine which is to feature in a beer advent calendar.

“It has also been fantastic working with the team at Blue Tree on this opportunity and we hope to do more projects with them in the future.”

The news follows Camerons recent listings for its Motörhead Röad Crew beer with Morrisons.

The brewer has a listing in 300 stores for its 330ml 5% bottled beer launched in stores this month.

The beer advent calendars are going on sale with Costco from this month.