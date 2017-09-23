Bloomin’ marvellous Hartlepool care home delighted with award

Green-fingered helpers are celebrating after their work on a garden was hailed as bloomin’ marvellous.

Greatham’s Hospital of God site, which is a care home and day centre, has scooped a gold award in this year’s Northumbria in Bloom honours.

The Hospital of God charity in Greatham has won a gold award in Northumbria In Bloom. Pictured are director David Granath and the gardening team John Turner, Mitchell Ayre and John Churchman with their award. Picture: TOM BANKS

Director David Granath today hailed the work of volunteers, about half a dozen in number, whose work has helped to achieve the award.

It is a double celebration for the town, with Shannon Court also bagging a gold award from judges.

“We are delighted to get this because it has been a big effort from the community of Greatham and the Hospital of God working together,” said Mr Granath.

“We always enter the competition but to get chosen for awards like this make it really special.

“Everyone has really pulled together in the same direction to produce the result that we have and it’s fantastic.

“It’s a yearly cycle and I suppose you never stop, which shows the award is a real tribute to our gardening team in particular.”

Mr Granath added that visitors to the area often remark on how nice looking the garden area.

“Our care home is situated in the gardens and every room in side has a window with a view of the place, so we make sure that when people live with us and their families come to visit, they have a nice experience,” he said.

“It’s a good environment for them.”

Mr Granath also said: “We’ve put the news of the win on Facebook so that hopefully everyone in the village knows now.

“Greatham in Bloom, who do work with us, have congratulated us, and we’ve got to say thanks to them because they help us as well.

“It’s really important that we try to work as a community.”

The competition also saw Greatham win gold in the ‘mid-sized’ village category.

Malcolm Thompson and Brian Walker, of the volunteer group, attended this year’s presentation ceremony where Dorothy Clark M.B.E. was awarded a trophy in recognition of her years of voluntary contribution to the bloom.

Councillor Dave Hunter, chair of Neighbourhood Services at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “It is a huge achievement for the beautiful and historic village of Greatham to be recognised for its conservation efforts.

“The dedication and hard work of those involved is proof of what can be achieved when the whole community comes together to take pride in the place they call home.”

Mr Walker said: “We are so pleased to once again receive this accolade, something which would not have been possible without a team effort.

“I would like to extend a big thank you to all members of Greatham in Bloom, the Borough and Parish Councils, volunteers, residents and businesses who have all played their part to achieve this huge success.

“We are always looking for additional volunteer support, so would encourage anyone who would be interested in joining the group to get in touch.”

To find out how you could get involved, please contact Brian on (01429) 870281.