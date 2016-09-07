Green deal means 86 new jobs at energy firm

A Hartlepool firm has sealed a 10-year deal to supply recycled wood to a new clean energy plant in Hull – and the deal means 86 new jobs.

Waste-to-energy specialists PROBIO Energy has won the contract to exclusively supply up to 170,000 tonnes of recycled wood per year to the plant, which is expected to be operational by March next year.

Extra jobs are planned at PROBIO’s North East office – including a transport manager, contract manager, and quality control team members – and around 80 workers in Hull.

PROBIO Energy will deliver wood to the plant from sources including demolition, manufacturing industries, and old furniture. Instead of going to landfill or being exported, the waste wood will be recycled into enough energy to supply around 16,000 homes.

Kris Baker-Rain, managing director of PROBIO Energy, said: “It’s a very exciting time for the UK’s waste wood industry, and for PROBIO Energy.

“Previously, a significant amount of recycled wood from the North East has been exported to countries such as Sweden, where it is used for heat.”

PROBIO’s contract is with GB Bio Ltd, which will take over running of the Hull plant from the funders and developers, Dublin-based Solar 21 Renewable Energy Ltd.

HRS Energy Ltd designed the plant which is being built by sister company CF Struthers at their Headon Road site in Hull.

The construction contract also secures the long-term future of over 100 skilled manufacturing jobs.