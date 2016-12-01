Hartlepool firm acquired in seven-figure deal

Hartlepool firm Seneca Homes has been acquired in a seven-figure deal.

And it will have a change of name as it begins its future under new ownership.

The buy-out was completed by Barry Miller, former managing director of Bellway North East, and it will lead to the relaunch of Seneca Homes as Wynyard Homes.

Mr Miller bid for the company after selling Seneca Homes land for home building. He explained: “Seneca Homes wanted to buy a site I had under option so when I initially agreed the sale I also agreed to help them secure planning approval. Afterwards, I became involved further in a consultancy role helping the Seneca Board to manage other sites and acquire new sites.

“It became apparent after a time that housing wasn’t their main focus as their business interests and priorities lie elsewhere in waste management and environmental matters; so, I decided to make an offer for the company.”

Mr Miller is also a qualified architect and has more than 30 years’ experience at a senior level in housing in the region.

The home builder will be rebranded as Wynyard Homes to differentiate it from the remaining Seneca brands.

Mr Miller added: “It’s important we have a fresh new identity, one with the sense of quality and individuality that home owners aspire to.”

He explained how the business will develop in the next year.

“Wynyard Homes will concentrate on quality building and specifications, and design innovation in all our homes. We also plan to focus on smaller and more specialist sites. That is not to say all our houses will be luxury 4-5 bedroom homes; smaller homes can be just as aspirational when designed right. Our entry-level homes will start at £100K and rise to about £500K.

“We are currently on site at Liberty Park in Hartlepool and expect to complete that site by 2018.

“In January, we move on site at Coniscliffe Rise, Hartlepool, for a prestigious development of 39 luxury homes. All the homes at Coniscliffe will exemplify our ethos of quality coupled with design innovation. Sales will start there in the Spring.

“We intend to announce three more new sites in Sunderland, Hartlepool and Richmond during 2017 with a development value of around £30 million.

“I am excited about what the future holds for Wynyard Homes. We want to differentiate our homes from the mainstream to make our mark in the region and grow into a recognised quality, regional householder. I would anticipate we’d be completing 150 units a year within four years.”