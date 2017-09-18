Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at hotel chain Travelodge

Hotel chain Travelodge is to recruit hundreds of staff in the coming months under an expansion programme.

The company said 875 posts will be filled, ranging from receptionists, bar staff and cleaners to managers.

Six new hotels are opening between now and Christmas and jobs are being filled at other Travelodges as well as at the firm's head office.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief operating officer, said: "Joining a hotel company opens the door to training, career progression and even roles in new countries.

"We have a successful in-house management development programme in place that has helped hundreds of colleagues climb the career ladder into management via an entry level position."

The new hotels are in Newcastle, Bath, Inverness, Redhill in Surrey, Melksham in Wiltshire and London.