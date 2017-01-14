Can you help find missing teenager Robson Currie?

Police are appealing for information to help find missing teenager Robson Currie from Hartlepool.

The 19-year-old was last seen on the evening of Monday January 9 and officers are concerned, as it is out of character for him to go missing and not be in contact with family.

Robson is described as being around 6ft 1” tall, with blue eyes, short, dark hair and a fair complexion.

He was wearing a blue coat, blue tracksuit top and bottoms and Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone who may have seen him, or anyone with information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact Cleveland Police by calling 101.