Councillor quits Labour group after Jacksons Landing demolition go-ahead

A long-serving Hartlepool councillor has resigned from the Labour group after a series of run-ins with the party citing the demolition of Jacksons Landing as “the last straw”.

Ged Hall, who had been a Labour councillor for the Burn Valley ward for 12 years, said he had become increasingly unhappy at the actions of the party prompting him to quit.

Christopher Akers-Belcher.

Coun Hall’s resignation follows Thursday night’s Full Council meeting when he voted against his own party over the decision to demolish the former factory shopping outlet Jacksons Landing at a cost of £40,000.

At the same meeting, he was also replaced as vice chair of the of Children’s Services Committee in favour of Councillor Marjorie James.

Labour Group Leader, Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher said Coun Hall, who will serve as an Independent, had let the party down and should resign from the council.

Coun Hall said: “You have got five or six members who rule the roost and I cannot cope with it any more. Enough is enough.”

He added: “The final straw was the demolition of Jacksons Landing. I think its absolutely crackers. We could use it.”

He was also unhappy at the party awarding various chair and vice chair committee positions to Conservative councillors at the expense of all other political groups.

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “It is always disappointing when a Labour Group member is unable to uphold the values of the Labour Party and adhere to our rules and standing orders.

“Councillor Hall had been under investigation by the Labour Group since May of this year and was suspended on Thursday 8th September 2016.

“Rather than corroborate his behaviour he has chose to resign, which is his choice.

“He has let the party down but more importantly he has let the residents he represents down and should resign from the council.”