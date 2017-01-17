Medication stolen from vehicle

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was broken in to and medication was stolen from it.

The incident took place overnight between Friday, January, 13, and Saturday, January 14, involving a vehicle on Jesmond Gardens in Hartlepool.

The following medication was taken from the vehicle; 56 Amitriptyline tablets, 200 Gabapentin (Neurontin) tablets and up to 49 grams of Neurontin.

Police are warning that the medication could be extremely dangerous and could have life threatening consequences if taken by anyone other than the person they were prescribed for.

Anyone who finds the drugs is asked to hand them in to any local pharmacy, police officer, or at a police station. Alternatively, they are asked to call Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number: 101 to let them know.