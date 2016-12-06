Murder probe in Darlington after woman dies - one arrested

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Darlington.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to a house on Louisa Street just after 12.30pm today.

After gaining entry to the property they discovered a local woman in her 40s who was declared dead at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton said: “I can confirm a murder investigation is underway after a woman died in a house in Darlington this afternoon.

"We have one person in custody who is being interviewed by detectives.

“Local people can expect to see an increased police presence in the Louisa Street area over the coming days as my officers work to piece together what happened.“

A 43-year-old woman from Darlington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information that could help police inquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 145 of December 6.