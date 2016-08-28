Police issue CCTV pictures of suspected Co-op shoplifter

Police want to trace this man over a suspected shoplifting offence.

Police today issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace over suspected shoplifting in Easington.

The offence took place at the Co-op in Seaside Lane, on Thursday, August 18.

Anyone with information is asked to email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI 00010469.

