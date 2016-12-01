Woman, 40, attacked in street by three youths outside Hartlepool pizza shop

A woman was punched in the face after being approached by three youths outside a pizza shop.

The 40-year-old suffered cuts and a bruised eye, and received medical treatment at a walk-in clinic after the incident, on Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police are appealing for information after the assault, which took place last Friday. They believe it involves boys aged about 12.

A Police spokesman said: "The incident occurred on Friday, November 25 sometime between 5.50pm and 6.15pm when three male youths approached the victim as she walked towards Donnatello’s pizzeria.

"One of the males punched the victim in the face.

"The youths are described as being around 12-years-old and they were all dressed in dark tracksuits.

"The victim suffered cuts and a bruised eye, and received medical treatment at a walk-in clinic.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC Rachel Morgan at Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.