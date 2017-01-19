Find out how your child’s school has done in the latest league tables

Two Hartlepool schools are celebrating topping the latest league tables.

At High Tunstall College of Science and the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College, 56% of the pupils gained five or more GCSEs A*-C grades including maths and English.

Mark Tilling, headteacher at High Tunstall College of Science.

The national GCSE and A-level performance tables published today show that both schools fared well.

See a larger version of the table here







A-level

A-Average point score per A-level entry.

B-Average point score per tech entry.

C-A-level value added score.

GCSE

A-Number of pupils at Key Stage 4.

B-% of disadvantaged students.

C-Average Attainment 8 score per pupil.

D-Progress 8 Score.

E-% of pupils with 5+GCSEs A*-C including maths and English.

The Government is now drastically changing the benchmarks for schools to be measured by.

In October 2013, the Department of Education announced a new secondary school accountability system to be brought in from 2016.

It includes two new headline measures, Attainment 8 and Progress 8.

The schools’ Progress 8 score calculates pupils’ progress from the end of primary to the end of secondary across eight qualifications.

Attainment 8 measures the achievement of a pupil across 8 qualifications, including maths and English, three of the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subjects, which include sciences, computer science, geography, history and languages, and three further subjects from a range, which can be EBacc or other GCSE approved.

The national average Attainment 8 score was 49.9 with Hartlepool scoring 47.2.

Councillor Alan Clark, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “We had some fantastic individual GCSE results in 2016 and I would like to thank students, school staff, parents and governors for their continued commitment.

“Raising attainment in secondary schools remains an extremely high priority for the council and we will continue to work together with schools and our other partner organisations to ensure students achieve their full potential.”

Mark Tilling, headteacher at High Tunstall College of Science, said: “We are really pleased with the results, which show a four-year trend of improvement for us. We are very proud.”