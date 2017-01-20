Headteacher’s praise for ‘wonderful’ Hartlepool students

Dozens of students were honoured on a night when a school’s amazing pupil talent was honoured.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College annual awards were held to recognise the achievement of pupils from both lower school and sixth form over the previous academic year.

Luke Stamper receiving his award

Guest of honour, at the time Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett, was on hand to present the students with their awards.

He joins the long list of celebrities to have supported the event including Jeff Stelling, Jonny Wilkinson and the late Ronnie Corbett.

Awards were granted for a range of academic, sporting and cultural achievements including excelling within an individual subject, enhancing the school community, public speaking, sporting brilliance and attendance.

Two students who have gone onto join the English Martyrs Sixth Form - Jennifer Cope and Alice Relton, both 17, - scooped prizes for five years consecutive attendance.

High achieving A-level student Poppy Stuart, 18, who joined the sixth from from Shotton Hall, achieved 3 As and one A* in her results at the end of last year and picked up the Peter Liddle Salver for her success before heading back to Oxford University to continue her studies.

Craig made his appearance free of charge and as a thank you English Martyrs made a donation of £1,000 to his chosen charities.

Cath Leslie, head of geography who organized this year’s event, said: “The awards evening is always a special event in the busy school calendar where we get to highlight the notable successes of our wonderful students.”

Headteacher Stephen Hammond said: “Even though there cannot be an award for all of our students they all deserve recognition for their achievements in the last 12 months.

Nathan Cross receiveing his award as a representative for Year 10 &11 Town Cross Country champions

“They are the beating heart of our school community and it’s their fantastic attitude to school life that makes us strive to be the best we can be.”

Deputy Head students, Eve Hemsely and James Dunn presenting Craig with cheque for chosen charity, a framed copy of the program and a portrait by Dave Carless

Khushru Khasimai receiving his house award.

Jennifer Cope, awarded for five years attendance.

Craig Hignett and Stephen Hammond (headteacher).

Head Student, Erin Hanson, Giving a closing word of thanks.