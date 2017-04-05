The end of a long-established Hartlepool school

A part of Hartlepool’s educational history was coming to an end 30 years ago.

Many people will remember the 130-pupil Rosebank High School which was in Elwick Road in the town.

The pipe band at HMS Warrior.

Its last days were in 1987 and officials put it down to the area’s unemployment and falling pupil numbers.

It led to, as the Hartlepool Mail put it in April of that year, the “shock decision” which was forced on the headmaster and the governors of the school.

In a letter to parents and staff, governors chairman Brian Ward said keeping the school afloat would involve increasing fees to an unnacceptable level.

He added at the time: “Much thought has been given to ways of continuing the school but financial constraints make it impossible.”

Mr Ward said a decision had been delayed so the school staff could assess the numbers of pupils likely to be on the September intake.

But he said the forecast was a likely further reduction in numbers once those who completed their courses left that summer.

The closure date was set for July 10 which was the end of the school year.

Rosebank first opened as private day school and became Rosebank High School in 1939. It closed in 1987.

Another feature of Hartlepool was making the headlines. HMS Warrior was in town and the project to restore her was well underway.

It would be another two months before she would disappear from the town’s skyline forever, for a new home in Portsmouth.

But in April 1987, she was in the news because she was attracting interest in Scotland.

A party of Scottish people visited Hartlepool to see the ship and to meet up with old friends at the Small Craft Association in Hartlepool.

To make them feel at home, Small Crafts officials enlisted the help of the Newton Aycliffe Pipe Band to welcome them.

This was also the year when the Tees Valley played host to the North East Meccano Society who came to the Forum in Billingham.

Hundreds of people came along to find out more. Were you one of them?

It was also the year when the popular Pianos and Gemini nightspots were welcoming visitors at two clubs for the price of one.

