Festival of remembrance will honour the First World War fallen

The 100th anniversary of the bloodiest First World War battle will be commemorated in a festival of remembrance.

The Royal British Legion Billingham branch and the Army Benevolent Fund have organised the event at the Forum Theatre in Billingham on Tuesday, November 1, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

It left 432,000 British servicemen either dead missing in action. More than 1.2 million casualties were reported across all sides by the end of the battle.

The festival of remembrance – which also includes the launch of a poppy appeal – starts at 7.30pm and features a parade of standards, performances by the Royal Armoured Corps Military band, the 102 Reme Battalion Pipes and Drums, Hartlepool Community Choir, and the George Colley Singers.

Local schools, colleges and youth organisations are also involved. There will also be a poetry recital by Dominic Walton, 9, a student at the Northfield School & Sports Academy in Billingham, who won a poetry competition based around the Battle of the Somme. Television presenter Pam Royal will make a presentation to Dominic after his recital.

Proceeds from the Festival will go to the Royal British Legion and Army Benevolent Fund.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £12 with concessions.

Contact the theatre box office on (01642) 552663, or visit www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk/