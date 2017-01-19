Five North East employers make it onto most LGBT-friendly list

Several North East employers have made it onto a list of the 100 most inclusive in the country.
Your Homes Newcastle, Newcastle City Council, Teesside University, North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust all feature in the list, compiled by Stonewall.
Banking giant Lloyds was named the most inclusive employer in the country, after launching a new volunteering programme, forming official partnerships with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender charities.
The group also supported awareness days and social media campaigns and flew bisexual and transgender flags at 35 sites.
Law firm Pinsent Masons came second, followed by US bankers JP Morgan, while intelligence agency MI5, which was top last year, was joint-fifth with the Welsh Assembly.
Stonewall said its workplace equality index attracted a record 439 submissions, with 92,000 staff taking part in a survey about workplace culture.
Ruth Hunt, chief executive of Stonewall, said: "Lloyds Banking Group is a trailblazer for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality, and an example of a business that consistently ensures that all staff feel empowered and supported, no matter who they are.
"We've learned over the last year that nothing is certain - and this extends to human rights. Corporate organisations have the power to influence this and protect LGBT people, and so it is reassuring to see so many private firms represented in our top 10 and top 100."
Legal firms made up half of the top 10 and featured widely in the top 100 along with those in education, banking and finance and the government, but there were no media companies.
Others named include several police forces, universities, the National Crime Agency and the Army.
The Top 100:
1 Lloyds Banking Group
2 Pinsent Masons
3 J.P. Morgan
4 Clifford Chance
5 MI5
5 National Assembly for Wales
7 Baker McKenzie
8 Berwin Leighton Paisner
8 Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service
10 Norton Rose Fulbright
10 KPMG
12 Tower Hamlets Homes
13 Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service
13 RBS
15 Leicestershire Police
16 Cheshire Police
17 Dentons
17 Hogan Lovells
19 PwC
20 MI6
20 Police Scotland
20 Victim Support
23 Cardiff University
24 Herbert Smith Freehills
25 Asda
25 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
25 Welsh Government
28 House of Commons
28 Touchstone
28 Your Homes Newcastle
31 Citi
31 CMS Cameron McKenna
31 The Co-operative Group
31 Swansea University
35 Nottinghamshire Police
36 DWF
36 Leicestershire County Council
38 Newcastle City Council
39 Aviva
39 De Montfort University
41 Manchester Metropolitan University
41 University of Manchester
43 K&L Gates
43 London Borough of Tower Hamlets
43 St Andrew's Healthcare
43 St Mungo's
47 Environment Agency
48 Fujitsu
49 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
50 Scottish Government
51 BP
51 Bury Council
51 Macquarie
51 Nottinghamshire County Council
51 Office for National Statistics
51 Teesside University
57 Essex Community Rehabilitation Company
58 Financial Conduct Authority
58 Travers Smith
60 North East Ambulance Service NHS Trust
60 The Riverside Group
60 Vision West Nottinghamshire College
63 Golden Jubilee Foundation
63 Wolverhampton Homes
65 Hampshire Constabulary
65 Sheffield City Council
67 Thomson Reuters
68 Barnardo's
69 Eversheds
70 Land Registry
70 Slaughter and May
72 BNP Paribas UK
72 Newham College of Further Education
74 EDF Energy
75 Cheshire West and Chester Council
75 GCHQ
75 Reed Smith
75 University of Birmingham
79 Sussex Police
80 L&Q
80 Metropolitan
82 Birmingham City Council
82 Cardiff & Vale University Health Board
82 Royal Navy
82 University of Greenwich
86 National Crime Agency
87 HSBC Bank
88 University of Sheffield
89 Credit Suisse
89 Nottingham City Homes
89 Tate
89 York St John University
93 Circle Housing Group
93 The Open University
95 Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
95 Leeds Beckett University
95 Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
98 BNP Paribas Personal Finance (LaSer UK)
99 The Army
99 Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service