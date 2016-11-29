Get the low-down on Hartlepool town centre plans

Hartlepool people and businesses will get the chance to find out more about plans to improve the historic Church Street area of the town this week.

Hartlepool Borough Council has secured funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop a Townscape Heritage Scheme, which will provide grants to improve buildings across the area, with a specific focus on historic buildings.

It will also enable improvements to be made to Church Square, to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment with space for people to sit and relax – as well as areas that can be more easily used for public events.

A Businesses Consultation event will be held between 6pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday at Hartlepool Art Gallery, enabling business and building owners – as well as people interested in moving their business to Church Street – to find out more about what will be happening in the area.

The meeting will open with a presentation about the Townscape Heritage Scheme and there will then be an opportunity to ask questions and find out more about what will be happening in the area.

Two consultation events for residents will also be held on Thursday.

We are striving to create a vibrant environment where creative industries can thrive, providing opportunities for local people. Coun Kevin Cranney

A walk and talk about the area will be held from outside Hartlepool Art Gallery between 2pm and 3.30pm. Anyone who wants to attend is asked to confirm their interest by calling (01429) 523275, or emailing sarah.scarr@hartlepool.gov.uk.

A further meeting, with a presentation about the scheme, will be held at Hartlepool Art Gallery between 6pm and 7pm.

There will also be an opportunity for residents to ask questions and find out more about what will be happening.

Hartlepool Borough Council is also creating an Innovation and Skills Quarter (ISQ) in the area and Cleveland College of Art and Design is investing £11million into an expansion and new educational building on the former Lynn Street Depot.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The aim is to breathe new life into Church Street but retain and build upon the area’s heritage and historical past, and I hope people will seize the opportunity to attend these consultation events.

“We are striving to create a vibrant environment where creative industries can thrive, providing opportunities for local people.”