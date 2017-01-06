Hartlepool community group is looking for new members

Residents are hoping a new group will help to improve a town community - and they’re appealing for more people to join them.

The Friends of Rossmere organisation is now meeting each month and appealing for new members as it looks to highlight issues in the Rossmere area of Hartlepool.

Friends of Rossmere group. Front chairman Stephen Taylor.

The creation of the group follows on from the now defunct Friends of Rossmere Park group, which disbanded back in 2013 due to lack of interest.

But the new group already has new members on board and leaders hope more will join.

Stephen Taylor, chairman of the Friends of Rossmere, said: “It was a shame that the previous group shut down because there wasn’t the interest there anymore.

“We initially looked at kicking off a second park group, but then we thought it would be better to make it for the whole area so that we can chase up things people really want to see looked at.

“For instance there are problems with standing water in some areas and other issues that this will give us an opportunity to action.”

The group already has a dozen members on board and hopes to involve more people of all ages in a bid to boost community spirit in the Rossmere area.

“The intention is to get in touch with the schools in the area about the pupils doing things such a litter picking with us,” added Mr Taylor.

“Our feeling is that if we can get children involved now, when they’re young, it give us a better chance of stopping any vandalism happening in the area in future.

“The attitude of most people seems to be that they have lost faith and they think that no matter what they say they won’t get taken notice of.

“That’s one of those things I suppose but the residents group can help to sort issues like that.

“We have more chance of reaching a satisfactory resolution of any problem.”

Anyone wanting to attend meetings of the Friends of Rossmere group can do so on the first Tuesday of each month at the community centre in Ardrossan Road, starting at 11am.

People wanting to find out more information should email rossyaction@mail.com or call Mr Taylor on 07973300527.