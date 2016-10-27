Hartlepool community pays tribute to eight-year-old boy knocked over by car

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a little boy who tragically died after being knocked over by a car in Hartlepool on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old boy was knocked down by a Volkswagen Polo near to the Burn Valley roundabout on Stockton Road and died from his injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident just after 3pm, with the Great North Air Ambulance airlifting the boy to James Cook University Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

Now the community has come together to pay tribute to the little boy and offer support to the family at this sad time.

On the Hartlepool Facebook page dozens of messages have been left. Here are some of the tributes:

Joanne Harvey Extremely: "Very sad, prayers and thoughts to his family and friends. RIP little one xxx"

James Pearson: "Sad my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Sophie Ethan and Oliver Mckay: "Sleep tight little man x"

Eight-year-old boy dies after being knocked over in Hartlepool



Margaret Carter Vaughan: "So sad. Thoughts and prayers with the family."

Victoria Aisbitt: "So sad. Thoughts are with his family xxx"

Toni Lutz: "So horrible. My heart goes out to everyone x"

Vicky Rawlings: "So sad to hear this. RIP Angel. Thoughts are with your family xx"

Dan Howe RIP Little Man: "So so sad. Thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones xxx"

Kayleigh Robinson: "Absolutely devastated by this, my son is the same age and I can't even begin to imagine what his family are going through. It's just awful."

Donna Elliott: "How very sad. My heart goes out to his family and friends at this extremely sad time. Poor little angel RIP "

Lisa Aiken: "Just heartbreaking. Thoughts with his family xx"

Marg Folland: "Such a cruel world we live in. My thoughts are with the little boys family xx"