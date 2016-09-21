Hartlepool getting ready to make a big splash for Bradley Lowery

Supporters of poorly youngster Bradley Lowery are planning to make a big splash for the little fighter this weekend.

A fun dip in the sea called Splash the Cash for Bradley will be held on Sunday afternoon at Seaton Carew to raise lots of money for Bradley’s fund to get him to America for cancer treatment that could save his life.

Bradley Lowery

It is being organised by community stalwarts Stephen Picton and Tony Mann and lots of businesses have got behind the idea which promises to be a big success.

Hartlepool’s Helping Hands volunteer team have also got on board to help with the running.

Five-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, is facing the biggest fight of his young life after suffering a relapse of his condition neuroblastoma which has touched thousands of people all over the North East and whole country.

Taxi driver Stephen said: “It affected us and we thought we have got to do something.

Stephen Picton

“I was coming past Seaton and it reminded me of the Boxing Day Dip and thought how about one in the summer?”

Anyone can take part by turning up at the sandy car park past the clock tower on The Front on Sunday, September 25.

Dippers are encouraged to donate £5 for a gold balloon which will be released at the same time once in the water.

The fun, including a disco, starts from 1pm and the dip takes place at 2pm.

Save Bradley Lowery Splash for Cash. Organisers from left Stephen Picton and Tony Mann

Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Rob Cook is due to blow the whistle to start the event.

Bradley himself is planning to be there to watch and see his favourite superheroes including Spider-man.

A large banner made free of charge by Garthys World in York Road has gone up outside West Hartlepool Rugby Club on Catcote Road to help spread the word.

All of the balloons are being donated by Balloonies in Murray Street.

Gelato JoJo at Seaton Carew are also selling a special Bradley Cone with red and white ice cream based on the colours of Bradley’s favourite football team Sunderland.

Stephen added: “The support has been absolutely fantastic.

“The businesses that have given their time for free have been amazing.

“Hartlepool Borough Council have bent over backwards to make this happen as it has snowballed from a small event into something bigger.

“I want to thank everyone in the town that has pulled together for this.”