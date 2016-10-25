Hartlepool headteacher receives OBE from the Queen

A Hartlepool headteacher has been enjoying half term - with a visit to Buckingham Palace.

Andy Brown, head at West View Primary School, has been to the palace to receive his OBE from the Queen to recognise his 38 year career in education, which has seen him teach in schools across the country.

During the visit he got to rub shoulders with tennis star Jamie Murray who also received an OBE.

Andy said: “I felt very proud and honoured to receive my OBE. The Queen presented me the medal and asked all about West View Primary School andAd Astra Academy Trust. It was a truly amazing experience and I also got to meet Jamie Murray.”

The 59-year-old has been in charge at the school, in Davison Drive, West View, for more than 20 years.

The dad-of-two is a National Leader of Education and was recently appointed chief executive of Ad Astra Academy Trust, which will encompass three Hartlepool schools and one in Stockton.

Mr Brown said: “I am very proud and honoured to be made an OBE. However, this award is not just for me; it’s also for the many great people who I have worked with over the years in helping to deliver the best possible education and support to thousands of children.”

Brought up in Darlington and now living in Stokesley, Andy is a former pupil at Eastbourne Comprehensive School and Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College.

He is also a lifelong Darlington Football Club fan and shareholder. He also undertakes consultancy work on behalf of the Department of Education and is co-director of Transforming Tees, which involves the five Tees Valley local authorities.