Hartlepool man airlifted to hospital after scaffolding fall in Cumbria

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling from scaffolding yesterday.

The 46-year-old from Hartlepool is believed to have fallen around four feet and suffered a back injury.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called to the incident which happened in Nenthead, Cumbria, at around 4.40pm.

The patient was treated by the GNAAS doctor and paramedic team before he was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he arrived in a stable condition.