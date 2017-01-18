Hartlepool man could face murder charge, court told

A Hartlepool man is waiting to see if he will face a murder charge over the death of an attack victim.

Leslie Dowson, 43, appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink from Holme House Prison, in Stockton.

It comes after Stanley Burgon, 56, died following an incident at his Hartlepool home in November.

Dowson appeared before a judge this week where, in relation to a separate allegation, he pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on December 1.

Prosecutor Emma Atkinson said that Dowson, of St Oswald’s Street, Hartlepool, was also on police bail for attempted murder and the victim had later died.

The victim is not the person in the GBH incident.

Ms Atkinson said that Dowson was due to answer to police bail on February 18.

Stephen Constantine, defending, told the judge: “There is no application for bail.

“I am instructed that it will be done on notice in the normal way.”

Judge Shaun Morris told Dowson: “We will have to wait and see what you are eventually charged with.”

Dowson was remanded in custody.

The Mail reported in November that Mr Burgon died after an incident at his home in Rydal Street, Hartlepool, late on the evening of Friday, November 18.

Mr Burgon was being treated in James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, for serious head injuries.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said he died on Monday, November 21.

Police investigating the incident believe it may have been linked to an earlier incident at an address in St Oswald’s Street, Hartlepool.

The front door was boarded up and a window was smashed.

The case was adjourned for a date yet to be set.